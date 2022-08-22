Earlier this week, social media was abuzz with the rumours of Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree's separation. However, the duo had quashed the speculation, and on Sunday, Dhanashree posted another lengthy statement, where she went on to reveal that she tore her ACL ligament and would be undergoing surgery. She also revealed how Chahal was a constant support for her through this period, and the rumours about her and Chahal were "hateful".

As soon as Dhanashree posted the statement, Chahal also left a comment on her Instagram post, saying: "My woman".

In her post, Dhanashree also went on to say that she would be undergoing another surgery, saying she was trying really hard to wrap her head around the shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately. She also wrote that she got through the difficult phase during her injury thanks to support from Chahal, among others.

"Needed all that sleep to recover. It's funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends," wrote Dhanashree on Instagram.

"As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life. I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately," she added.

Earlier this week, Chahal had asked his fans to not believe rumours about his married life after social media was abuzz with posts pertaining to his alleged "divorce" with wife Dhanashree Verma. In an Instagram story Chahal wrote, "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

Chahal and his wife Dhanashree are extremely popular on social media as they keep posting videos together.

The duo had tied the knot in December 2020. Dhanashree Verma is a Youtuber and dance choreographer and has a wide following on social media.

Chahal on the other hand is one of India's leading spin bowlers in limited overs cricket and a star performer in the IPL.