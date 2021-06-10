English county Sussex on Thursday confirmed that pacer Ollie Robinson will not be a part of the team's squad for the opening two Vitality Blast fixtures against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks. "After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family," said Sussex in an official statement. "Player and staff welfare - including mental health and wellbeing - is a priority for the club and, as such, Sussex Cricket fully supports Ollie in his decision. When he is ready to return, Ollie will be welcomed back to the club, where discussions with the remainder of the squad over the last week have made clear that he retains the support of all his Sussex teammates. We remain in close contact with Ollie from a welfare perspective and will issue further updates on his availability at the relevant times," it added.

Last week, Sussex bowler Robinson was suspended from all international cricket by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson left the England camp immediately and he returned to his county. Last week, Robinson had "unreservedly apologised" for the "racist and sexist" tweets he posted over eight years ago as a teenager. Robinson also admitted that he is "ashamed" of making racist remarks as his tweets from 2012-2013 resurfaced on social media.

"Ollie is a very different man from the one that wrote those tweets and has clearly learned much in the intervening years. He has made clear the shame, embarrassment, and remorse he feels for the discriminatory comments he made. As a result of his actions, Ollie has had the opportunity to represent his country suspended, is at the centre of intense public and media scrutiny and faces the possibility of further disciplinary action from the ECB," said Sussex in an official statement.

"Sussex Cricket will not be adding to these significant penalties. The club will turn its attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion.

"Ollie has more to learn in this area. We all do. We all have a responsibility to improve and to make cricket a game for everybody," it added.