Indian cricket team star Shikhar Dhawan is having a tough time off the field. While he has not been selected in any of India's recent series, he is still the skipper of IPl side Punjab Kings. His personal life has not been smooth either. Having been separated from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, Dhawan hasn't been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for a year now. In an emotional social media post on Instagram, Dhawan even claimed that he has been blocked from all virtual platforms through which he could connect to his son.

Dhawan's emotional post on Instagram read: "It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. "

"Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely."

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong."

"Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life."

Advertisement

"Love you loads Zora

Papa"

In October this year, a Delhi court granted divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on the famous Indian cricketer by his estranged wife Aesha Dhawan.

The court also granted mandatory visitation rights to Dhawan to meet his son in India and Australia. It also ordered Aesha to bring their son to India for visitation purposes including overnight stays with Dhawan and his family and during the school holidays. But, it seems like Dhawan isn't even able to connect to his son virtually, let alone meeting in person.

Now, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reacted on Shikhar Dhawan's post.

"Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar...Millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless," he write in an Instagram story.