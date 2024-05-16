Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the biggest stars of the modern game and during the course of his illustrious career, he has faced a plethora of legendary fast bowlers and spinners. Rohit was recently asked to pick the bowler that gave him 'nightmares' and the veteran batter was quick to come up with an answer. Rohit said that although he did not get any nightmares, legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn was a fierce competitor. Rohit further stated that he watched more than 100 videos before he went out to bat against the celebrated pacer.

"Not nightmares but I have gone and watched his videos like 100 times before I went in to bat. That was Dale Steyn. He is an absolute legend of the game. And what he has achieved in his career is just superb to watch. And I have faced him many times. He is quick. He used to swing the ball at that pace, which is not easy. It is quite tough. And he was a fierce competitor. He just went out there wanting to do everything, to win every game and every session, so it was nice to come up against him. Not that I had much success against him, but I enjoyed my battles," Rohit said in an interaction with Dubai Eye 103.8.

This is not the first time that Rohit praised Steyn as back in 2020, he was asked a similar question and he took Steyn's name as one of the bowlers he liked during the start of his career.

"When I came into the side, the fastest bowler in the world used to be Brett Lee. In my debut ODI series, I went to Ireland to face South Africa, and Dale Steyn was pretty quick then as well. When I started playing, I really liked Lee and Steyn, I had difficulties in facing them as well," Rohit told Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami during an Instagram Live session.

"From the current lot, Rabada is a good bowler, I really like Josh Hazelwood as well, he bowls with great discipline," he added.