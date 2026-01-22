Former India pacer Varun Aaron has named Tilak Varma's replacement if the star batter is ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup, starting February 7. Tilak has been India's go-to at No. 3 since Gautam Gambhir took charge of the team following the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. However, he recently underwent testicular torsion surgery and was ruled out of the first three T20Is of the five-match series against New Zealand. In the series opener, Ishan Kishan batted at No. 3 in Tilak's absence. Aaron suggested that while Kishan can be a good option from within the squad, he named ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer as the ideal replacement if India opts to bring in a player from outside.

Iyer is part of the Indian squad for the first three T20Is against New Zealand as Tilak's replacement. However, he was benched for the opening match in Nagpur as the management went with Kishan, rewarding him for his domestic exploits.

In T20Is, Kishan has played four matches at the number three position. The 27-year-old amassed 114 runs at an average of 28.50, including two fifties.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter made his T20I debut against England in March 2023. Since then, Kishan has played 32 matches and scored 796 runs at an average of 25.67. The left-handed batter has smashed six half-centuries.

Kishan played his last T20I match against Australia in November 2023. Since then, he hasn't played for the national side in the shortest format.

Kishan was also the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 tournament. Kishan, who played for Jharkhand, had a vital role with the bat in helping his side to clinch the title.

The 27-year-old smashed 517 runs in 10 matches at a superb average of 57.44 and an astounding strike rate of 197.32. Kishan hammered two centuries and as many fifties in the tournament.

(With ANI Inputs)