Sanjay Manjrekar, former India cricketer, took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the locust problem that is troubling a number of states in India. Sanjay Manjrekar said that there is no need to panic about the locusts since "we are not crop". "Ok guys, no need to panic with the locusts. We are not crop," Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted. However, the former batsman's suggestion did not go well with his fans on Twitter as he was heavily trolled on the micro-blogging website.

Ok guys, no need to panic with the locusts. We are not crop. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2020

A fan, while trolling the former India batsman, reminded Manjrekar about his banter with India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja that happened during the World Cup 2019.

"So insensitive to even say something like this. I'm sure if farmers were on Twitter you would have been outsted in bits and pieces," a fan said.

So insensitive to even say something like this. I'm sure if farmers were on Twitter you would have been outsted in bits and pieces !!!!!!!!!!!! — Chirag Soni (@chirag_soni2) May 28, 2020

"Unfortunately we depend on crops. Not sure about you though as you may have other fodders," another one joined in.

Unfortunately we depend on crops. Not sure about you though as you may have other fodders. — Sounak (@SounakC) May 28, 2020

"Third class joke," a user wrote.

Third class joke. — Nikhil Singh (@singh392401) May 28, 2020

Few fans also posted some funny GIFs and memes to troll the former India batsman.

The government said that it has stepped up its response to the country's worst locust attack in nearly three decades.

Massive swarms of desert locusts are destroying crops across western and central India, spearing into Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab now, after Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

According to the news agency PTI, the Delhi government has also issued advisory in view of possible locust attack and asked authorities concerned to spray insecticides and pesticides on standing crops, vegetation, gardens and orchards.