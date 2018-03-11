Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Chandimal Handed Two-Match Suspension For "Serious Over-Rate Offence"

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal on Sunday was handed a two-match suspension after being found guilty of a "serious over-rate offence" during the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Saturday night. The ban means that Chandimal will be unavailable for crucial matches of the tri-series T20I tournament against India (March 12) and Bangladesh (March 16). In Saturday's match, match referee Chris Board deemed that Sri Lanka were ruled to be four overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to serious over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for the first two overs and 20 per cent per additional over their side failed to bowl in the allotted time, while the captain receives two suspension points," said an ICC media release.

"As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player, Chandimal has been suspended from his side's 12 and 16 March fixtures against India and Bangladesh respectively, while each of his players have received a fine of 60 per cent," the release added.

According to ICC, Chandimal pleaded not guilty to the offence, and, as such, Broad announced his decision following a hearing that took place on Sunday afternoon. The hearing was attended by the match officials and the Sri Lanka cricket team management.

If Sri Lanka commit another serious over-rate breach in a T20I within 12 months of this offence with Chandimal as captain, it will be deemed as a second offence by Chandimal and he will receive between two and eight suspension points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has also received a 20 percent fine of his match fee, while each of his players have received 10 percent fines after their side was ruled to be one over short.

If Bangladesh commit another minor over-rate breach in a T20I within 12 months of this offence with Mahmudullah as captain, it will be deemed as a second offence by Mahmudullah and he will face suspension.