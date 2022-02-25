Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: Live Cricket Score And Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, live cricket score and updates: South Africa will look to consolidate when they resume their innings on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.
New Zealand will look for some early wickets on Day 2 of the 2nd Test vs South Africa.© AFP
A bold call by South Africa to bat first in the second Test against New Zealand paid dividends Friday with the tourists 238 for three, including a maiden century to Sarel Erwee, at stumps on day one. Erwee, in his second Test, headlined the scoreboard with 108, with 42 from Aiden Markram and 41 from Dean Elgar. Not out were Temba Bavuma on 22 and Rassie van der Dussen on 13.
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2, live cricket score and updates here
2nd Test, South Africa in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Feb 25, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
NZ
SA
238/3 (90.0)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.64
% chance to win
SA 37%
Draw 33%
NZ 30%
Batsman
Rassie van der Dussen
13 (61)
Temba Bavuma
22* (58)
Bowler
Tim Southee
41/1 (21)
Matt Henry
65/1 (22)
NZ vs SA, 2nd Test Live
That's a wrap to the first day's play. For a change, New Zealand had to toil hard at the Hagley Oval and would have to come up with a better show on Day 2. South Africa, unexpectedly, have gained the upper hand and they will aim to bat once and bat big. Will they succeed? Do join us to find out. The first ball will be at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day) but as usual, our build-up will begin in advance. Until then, it's goodbye and cheers!
New Zealand didn't bowl badly. They were just countered well with discipline by the Saffas. There was some adjustment visible in the technique of the South African batters. In the first Test, they played at too many deliveries meant to be left alone. The tourists addressed that and their batters looked more assured at the crease. Massive credit goes to Sarel Erwee who had a debut to forget but showed character to bounce back and register his maiden Test ton. Aiden Markram too, who has his Test spot under the scanner, played a responsible hand and was involved in an 88-run stand to keep the Kiwis at bay in the afternoon.
'Really?' That's the expression most of us had when Dean Elgar elected to bat. Given how their batting flopped in the first Test, it was a gutsy and bold decision. 'It's important for us to front up...' this is what Dean Elgar stated at the toss and he led from the front. A wicket-less first session, a century stand for the opening wicket - South Africa's first away from home in 10 years and 34 Tests - and the touring team vindicated its skipper's decision.
A session that finally brought some success for the Kiwis! They managed to remove both the set batters in Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee and it would have been even better had Will Young not dropped Rassie van der Dussen. Even Temba Bavuma had a shaky start but survived the nervy period as a couple of edges evaded the slip cordon. All in all, with a bit of luck, New Zealand could have managed to end the day's play more brightly.
Full in length around middle, angling in, Rassie flicks it off his pads to mid-wicket. That will be it - Stumps on Day 1!
Delivers it on a length, around off and shooting off the surface, Rassie van der Dussen tries to defend but gets hit on the splice.
Is that a run out?
NOT OUT! Fuller and around off, Rassie van der Dussen gets on the front foot and scuffs his drive off the inner half to mid on. He steps out for a run but Bavuma has turned his back on him. The fielder there dives and parries it to mid off who fires a direct hit at the striker's end. New Zealand appeal, it's referred upstairs but the replays find that Rassie is easily home.
In the channel outside off, Rassie offers no shot.
Lands it on a length and around off, Rassie van der Dussen gets across the stumps a bit and defends it near his body.
Serves it full and close to off, Rassie closes the face of his bat and works it to square leg.
Last over of Day 1 coming up...
Length ball, shaping away, outside off. Temba Bavuma leaves it alone.
Fuller now, outside off. Temba Bavuma offers no shot to that.
Touch short, shaping away, around off. Temba Bavuma taps it towards point.
On a good length, around middle and swinging in. Temba Bavuma once again gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Length ball, angling in, around off. Temba Bavuma leans to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Good-length delivery, around middle, Temba Bavuma pushes it towards mid-wicket. He leaves his crease for a single but decides against it in the end.
Length ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen blocks it out.
Pitches it up, around middle. Rassie van der Dussen taps it towards mid on.