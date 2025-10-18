NZ vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first T20I at Christchurch on Saturday. The hosts have two key players back in action after recovering from injury, in the form of captain Mitchell Santner and star batter Rachin Ravindra. Harry Brook captains the England side. New Zealand are aiming to bounce back from the T20I series defeat to Australia, and are seeking their first T20I series victory over England since 2013. (Live Scoecard)