New Zealand vs England Live Score Updates 1st T20I
New Zealand vs England Live: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first T20I at Christchurch on Saturday.
New Zealand vs England 1st T20I Live Scorecard© AFP
NZ vs ENG Live Score 1st T20I: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first T20I at Christchurch on Saturday. The hosts have two key players back in action after recovering from injury, in the form of captain Mitchell Santner and star batter Rachin Ravindra. Harry Brook captains the England side. New Zealand are aiming to bounce back from the T20I series defeat to Australia, and are seeking their first T20I series victory over England since 2013. (Live Scoecard)
1st T20I, England in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2025, Oct 18, 2025
Rain Stoppage
NZ
ENG
153/6 (20.0)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.65
Batsman
Bowler
NZ vs ENG Live Score Updates 1st T20I
UPDATE - 8.39 am GMT - More umbrellas go up in the crowd as the rain has gotten even heavier now, in fact, it is pelting down at the moment. The ground staff are also bringing in more covers, which is never a good sign. The waiting game continues...
UPDATE - 8.30 am GMT - The on-field umpires are out in the middle now. They are having a chat with the fourth umpire, who is holding up an umbrella, but the rain has slowed down a bit. Also, the big cover from the square is being removed now, and only the pitch is covered. SCRATCH THAT! The big cover is back on now and it looks like the umpires are also not fully satisfied with the outfield. Stick with us for more news.
UPDATE - 8.21 am GMT - Uh..oh! We might be in for a bit longer mid-break because the rain is back here at the Hagley Oval. The covers are on, and it looks a bit heavy, but there is also a wind blowing across, which indicates this could fade away soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
Chasing 154 for victory, New Zealand will be confident, but they'll need to bat smartly and make the most of the short boundaries to secure a 1-0 lead. Can the Black Caps pull it off, or will the England bowlers come out firing? We’ll find out soon. Join us shortly for the second innings.
Matt Henry of New Zealand is up for a quick chat. He says that playing cricket this early was always going to be a bit of unknown. Adds that they knew they would get some lateral movement and the wicket is on the slower side. Mentions that the batters just need to back themselves and they have enough firepower to get the job done. Says that it is about absorbing the pressure and putting back on the opponents. Ends by saying that he is looking forward to the chase.
It was a collective effort from the New Zealand bowlers, with all six used on the night picking up a wicket each. Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner stood out, combining for 12 overs, conceding just 73 runs, and claiming three wickets between them. Duffy started well but was a bit expensive toward the end.
England produced an excellent recovery to post a fighting total of 153/6 on a tricky pitch for batting. After being asked to bat first, they got off to a shaky start, losing Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell within the Powerplay. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook showed promise with brief cameos, but both fell after getting decent starts. The innings was steadied by Sam Curran, who anchored from one end with a composed unbeaten 49 off 35 deliveries, guiding England past the 150-run mark and giving their bowlers something to work with.
Game stopped due to : Rain Stoppage
FOUR! A STREAKY BOUNDARY TO CLOSE THE INNINGS! Slower, short-of-a-good-length delivery, pushed across the batter. Curran swings hard, gets the outside edge that goes past the short third fielder for four runs. England finish with 153/6.
Slower ball, into the pitch, and around off. Curran slices the cut uppishly, toward the deep backward point region for two more.
WIDE! Pitched full, and pushed across the tramline. Curran plays and misses. Wide given.
SIX! SMOKED! Low full toss on the middle. Curran picks it early and dispatches it over the deep square leg fence for a much needed hit.
FOUR! VALUABLE RUNS! Slower, back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Curran stays deep in the crease and forces the hack over the infield, toward long off for a boundary. Mitchell makes a valiant attempt coming from long on but fails to stop it.
Full-length delivery on the middle and leg. Curran mistimes the whip toward the deep mid-wicket region for a couple.
Fuller than a length and pushed across the batter. Curran swings and misses. A dot to start the final over.
Jacob Duffy (3-0-26-1) to bowl the final over for New Zealand. Can Sam Curran take England past 150? Let's find out.
Low full toss on the middle. Curran flicks it toward deep mid-wicket and settles for a single. Just seven runs coming off the penultimate over.
Slower bumper, just outside off. Curran hangs back to play the upper cut but does not connect.
Full-length delivery, on the middle and leg stump line. Curran shuffles across to play the scoop but misses and is pinned in front. Appeal from the bowler and up goes the finger. Curran goes for the review. The ball tracking shows it is pitching outside the leg stump. Curran survives a close shout.
Full and at the sticks, almost a yorker. Carse makes room and bunts it down to long on for one.