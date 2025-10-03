New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: New Zealand are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing defeat as they take on Australia in the second T20I. Hosts New Zealand were completely outclassed by their Trans-Tasman rivals in the first T20I, as Australia chased down a target of 182 with more than three overs to spare. The Black Caps, led by Michael Bracewell, enter the second T20I needing a victory to keep the series alive. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia can clinch their fourth T20I series in succession with victory in this match.

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Streaming, NZ v AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match take place?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will take place on October 3, 2025 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match be held?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be held at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST (7:15 PM local time).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)