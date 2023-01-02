New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has been withdrawn from the white-ball squads for the upcoming tours to Pakistan and India due to concerns about his preparation. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) made the announcement on Monday. The right-arm pace bowler finished the recent home series against India with a tight hamstring and subsequently had his return delayed for the Wellington Firebirds, missing two Ford Trophy matches in December. Despite playing the first two games of the Super Smash season for the Firebirds, the prospect of six ODIs in 16 days across Pakistan and India was considered too big of a risk.

A decision was therefore made, by mutual agreement, to replace Milne with Central Stags pace bowler Blair Tickner, who is already in Pakistan with the Test team.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the decision was not an easy one.

"Adam was very upfront with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours. After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour would not be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series," said Larsen.

"We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down," added Larsen.

Milne will continue to play for the Wellington Firebirds when available for the remainder of the home summer.

Larsen said Tickner, who has six ODIs to his name, was a ready-made replacement.

"Blair's skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us. The fact he is already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus," added the selector.

The Blackcaps ODI players depart New Zealand for Pakistan on January 4. The white-ball series against India will kick off from January 18 and will go on till February 1. The series will consist of three ODIs and equal number of T20Is.

