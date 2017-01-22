New Zealand-Bangladesh Test Third Day Washed Out

Play was washed out at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Rain played spoil sport as it completely washed out the third day's play of the second and final Test match between hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. New Zealand are 260 for seven in their first innings, 29 runs behind Bangladesh's 289.

The umpires waited until the scheduled start of the post-tea session before calling play off for the day as the rain showed no sign of clearing up.

Fine weather is forecast for the remaining two days and play will start 30 minutes early at 10.30 am local time on Monday.

