New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. The country's apex cricket board shared the news on social media. The board added that the all-rounder came to the conclusion after discussing about it with New Zealand Cricket, which agreed to release him from central contract. Grandhomme said that he was "fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play" for New Zealand. The 36-year-old said that he took the decision to call time on his international career as it was getting hard for him to train his ageing body with injuries alongside it.

BLACKCAPS and @ndcricket all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket. #CricketNation https://t.co/IfY45v2Wbj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 31, 2022

De Grandhomme played 29 Test matches scoring 1432 runs at 38.70, including centuries against the West Indies and South Africa. His best score was 120 not out. Meanwhile, he also registered 49 wickets in the format at an average of 32.95, including six for 41 on debut against Pakistan.

De Grandhomme also played 45 ODIs and 41 T20Is for New Zealand.

“I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries,” said de Grandhomme," said Grandhomme as quoted on New Zealand Cricket's official website.



“I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.



“I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BLACKCAPS since debuting in 2012 and I'm proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish.”