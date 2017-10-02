New Zealand A Reach 104 For One After India A Score 447

New Zealand A batsmen gave a much better account of themselves in the second innings, reaching 104 for one at stumps, on the third day of the second 'unofficial' Test, after India finished their first essay at 447. At the end of the day's play, opener Jeet Raval was batting on 41 while skipper Henry Nicholls was undefeated on 55 with the duo having added 85 runs so far for the second wicket when bad light stopped play. New Zealand still need 133 runs to avoid innings defeat with a day's play left.

The only wicket of the New Zealand innings was picked by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (1/26 in 13 overs). The Kiwis had earlier scored 211 in their first innings.

Earlier, India added another 87 runs to their overnight score of 360 for 4 with Ankit Bawne remaining unbeaten on 162 off 245 balls with the help of 21 boundaries and five sixes. Parthiv Patel made 65 and was the first to be dismissed on the day by medium pacer Seth Rance.

Bawne-Patel duo added 166 runs for the fifth wicket. However, none of the lower order batsmen could cross double figures with Bawne doing bulk of the scoring. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi had the best figures for the New Zealand side, taking three for 120 in 25 overs. Pacers Seth Rance and Scott Kuggeleijn got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 211 and 104 for 1 (Henry Nicholls 55 batting, Jeet Raval 41 batting; Shahbaz Nadeem 1/26). India A 1st Innings: 447 (Ankit Bawne 162 no, Shreyas Iyer 82, Parthiv Patel 65; Ish Sodhi 3/120).