Veteran Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about his divorce with Dhanashree Verma. The divorce case grabbed headlines with scrutiny into both of their lives and Chahal spoke openly about his mental health struggles during the phase. In an interaction on Raj Shamani's Podcast, Chahal made it clear that he never cheated on Dhanashree despite many rumours about him. He also said that they kept their separation a secret from the world till their divorce was finalised.

"It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen. Maybe, it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached to a point of end, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media," Chahal said.

"When I was going through the divorce thing, people labelled me as a cheater. I have never cheated. You will not get a more loyal person than me. For my loved ones, I think from my heart. I have never asked, just given. When you don't know, you are writing. I have two sisters, I know how to respect girls. Just because you are seen with someone, you will link up with someone and write for views. The problem is if you react once, they will be more people who will come knowing you will react," he added.

Chahal also made a startling revelation about his mental health struggles and said that he even had suicidal thoughts.

"I was tired of my life. Every day I cannot go through the same. Same things. Same anxiety. Crying for two hours. Sleep for 2-3 hours, and still same thing is still happening. I thought it was better it ended. This used to happen short-term like 1-2 days in a month. 40-45 days, this time it went on when I took a break from cricket. I only had thoughts, some people do it," Chahal stated.

"I took a break from cricket because I did not want the team to suffer because of me," Chahal added.