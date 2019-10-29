 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Netherlands Secure T20 World Cup Spot With Win Over UAE

Updated: 29 October 2019 20:13 IST

Netherlands defeated UAE by eight wickets to seal a spot in next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Netherlands Secure T20 World Cup Spot With Win Over UAE
Netherlands chased down the target with nearly five overs to spare. © AFP

The Netherlands became the third team, after Papua New Guinea and Ireland, to book a place at next year's T20 World Cup after thrashing United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Tuesday. UAE, who started the tournament with victory over Ireland, could only muster 80-9 in their 20 overs which the Dutch knocked off with 29 balls remaining. The Netherlands, who face Ireland in the competition semi-final, won by eight wickets to progress to the eight-team first round of the World Cup in Australia in October 2020.

UAE have a final chance to reach the tournament when they face Scotland in a qualifying playoff on Wednesday.

UAE won the toss and chose to bat, but were quickly in trouble as Rohan Mustafa fell to Fred Klaasen in the first over. Things turned from bad to worse as UAE lost their first five wickets for just nine runs.

Waheed Ahmed and Mohammad Boota went some way toward repairing the damage with a sixth-wicket partnership of 45 before both fell in the same over to Johannesburg-born Brandon Glover, whose 4-12 earned him the Player of the Match award.

Ahmed Raza top-scored with 22 from 24 balls, but a target of 81 was never likely to stretch the Dutch.

Max O'Dowd fell early but Ben Cooper, with 41 not out, guided the Dutch to a victory that sends them to Australia as well as to the qualifying tournament semifinals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Netherlands Netherlands United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Nepal Edge Netherlands By One Run For First ODI Win
Nepal Edge Netherlands By One Run For First ODI Win
Nepal
Nepal's Rohit Kumar Paudel Becomes Fourth Youngest Player To Make ODI Debut
Nepal Lose Maiden ODI To Netherlands After Heartbreaking Collapse
Nepal Lose Maiden ODI To Netherlands After Heartbreaking Collapse
ICC Adds Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland And UAE To ODI Team Rankings
ICC Adds Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland And UAE To ODI Team Rankings
World T20: Netherlands Register Consolation Win Against Ireland
World T20: Netherlands Register Consolation Win Against Ireland
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.