After winning the three-match ODI series against West Indies, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said there is always room for improvement and his team needs to fare better with the new ball. Pakistan's lower middle-order batting emerged successful from a stern test to help the home side win the third ODI by 53 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method and sweep the series against the West Indies 3-0 here on Sunday.

"Whatever we planned as a team, we executed. We are giving our 100% in all three facets of the game. As a team, the way we played the second match - Nawaz's bowling performance was vital, that's the best performance. We tested out our bench strength and tried different combinations," said Babar Azam in a post-match presentation.

"There's always room for improvement. We need to fare better with the new ball and also the fielding could be better. Hope we learn from our mistakes. I try to play positive cricket. We had different conditions in all three games, partnerships are the key. Thank you Multan crowd for supporting us," he added.

In front of another packed to a capacity crowd on a day that saw play halt for approximately an hour due to a dust storm, which reduced the match to 48 overs a side, Pakistan slipped from 85 for no loss in the 17th over to a precarious 117 for five in the 25th over before recovering to post a commanding 269 for nine.

The bowlers then overcame the West Indies' counterattack to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs. Akeal Hosein fought a lone battle, hitting two fours and six sixes in a 37-ball 60, while Keacy Carty scored 33 and Shai Hope and Keemo Paul contributed 21 runs apiece.