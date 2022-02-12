New Zealand opener Suzie Bates, who smashed a match-winning ton against India on Saturday, said the White Ferns need to make sure they continue the winning the momentum in the upcoming games. Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, and Jess Kerr were the standout performers as New Zealand defeated India by 62 runs in the first ODI of the five-match series here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Saturday. Bates scored 106 in 111 balls on a "pretty special" day as New Zealand look to continue the momentum going forward.

"I can reflect on a pretty special day, nice to start the series with a hundred and a win, need to make sure that we continue with the momentum. Pretty proud of the way the team responded today," said Bates after the game.

"We've played at this ground during the domestic summer, we knew how this wicket plays, we knew that they could be under the scoreboard pressure - good thing is that we managed to knock them over," she added.

With this win, New Zealand has gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and now the second ODI will be played on the same venue on Tuesday.