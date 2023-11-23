Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has made a shocking claim that star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan is curated by scientists from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Ronaldo is famous for his exemplary fitness across. Even star India batter Virat Kohli, who has also inspired a generation of cricketers with his fitness, has also praised the star footballer for his same. At 38 years of age, Ronaldo continues to compete with the best players of the current generation.

However, Ramiz's remark on Ronaldo has now gone viral on social media.

"Ronaldo's ki jo diet plan hai vo NASA ke scientists set karte hain (Ronaldo's diet plan is curated by scientists at NASA)," Ramiz said on Suno News.

Ronaldo has already scored 46 goals this year, also setting up 12 in the process. He is the third-highest scorer this calendar year, only behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland (48) and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (47).

Ronaldo started both games as Portugal defeated Lichtenstein and Iceland in the EURO 2024 Qualifiers last week.

Advertisement

He was on the scoresheet against Lichtenstein and set-up Ricardo Horta's goal against Iceland as Portugal won both the games 2-0.

Portugal had already qualified for the tournament in Germany next year, but needed wins in both the games to maintain a 100 per cent record in qualifiers.

Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, following a fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo, during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, blasted ten Hag for bad treatment.

Advertisement