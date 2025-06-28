Najmul Hossain Shanto has announced his decision to step down as Bangladesh's Test captain following the team's 1-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka, where they lost the second Test by an innings and 78 runs in Colombo. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shanto said his decision was made with the team's future in mind, rather than being driven by personal disappointment. “I don't want to continue (as captain) in the Test format anymore,” Shanto said. “This is not personal. I have taken the decision for the betterment of the team. I think this will help the team. I have been a part of the dressing room for the past few years. I think three captains (for the three international formats) is not sensible. I don't know what the board will feel about this, and I will support their decision. But this is my personal decision. I think three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with.”

Shanto stressed that the decision should not be seen as emotional or as a reaction to the recent series loss. “I would want that no one feels this decision is emotional, or that I am disappointed by something. I want to make this clear. This is for the betterment of the team.”

He revealed that he had communicated his intention to the Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations department “some days back".

Shanto had already been replaced as ODI captain earlier this month, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking over that role.

Shanto's tenure as Test captain began in November 2023 during the home series against New Zealand. In 14 Tests at the helm, Bangladesh won four - including two historic wins in Pakistan in August 2024 - lost nine, and drew one.

Despite the mixed results, Shanto's personal form flourished as captain - he averaged 36.24 in Tests as skipper, compared to 29.83 when not leading the side. In the four Tests that Bangladesh won under his leadership, he scored at an average of 37.16.