Mushfiqur Rahim made a 60-ball hundred, getting to the landmark on the final ball of the innings, in the second ODI against Ireland in Sylhet. Rahim's hundred came at No.6 after he walked into bat in the 34th over of the innings. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 100* as Bangladesh made their highest total in ODIs, bettering the 338 they had made in the previous match of the series. Rahim reached 7000 ODI runs, becoming the third Bangladeshi player after Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, as Sylhet witnessed another big score.

His 60-ball hundred beats Shakib's 63-ball century against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2009 to become the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi player.

A off just 60 balls! What a knock from @mushfiqur15!



Bangladesh made 338 in the first match at this venue two days ago, the then-highest score by them in ODIs beating the 333 they had made against Australia at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

They recorded a stunning 183-run victory then, their biggest in terms of runs.

Here, they bettered the total by putting up 349/6 powered by Rahim's stunning hundred that was studded with 14 fours and two sixes.

