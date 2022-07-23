Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was restored to the Bangladesh ranks on Saturday as Dhaka named a 16-man squad for a three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe in August. Mushfiqur opted out of the recent series against West Indies to perform the Islamic hajj pilgrimage and will remain absent for the three-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe which will precede the ODIs.

Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud, who last played an international match 16 months ago, was included in both the T20 and ODI squads after regaining full fitness from injury.

Bangladeshi selectors added a few greenhorns to the T20 squad, among them uncapped opener Pervez Hossain.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan will lead the side in the T20 series in the absence of regular captain Mahmudullah Riyad, who has been rested.

The T20s will be held on July 30, July 31, and August 2, and will be followed by the ODIs on August 5, 7, and 10.

All the matches will be held at the Harare Sports Club ground.

T20 squad: Nurul Hasan Sohan (capt), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan, Pervez Hossain.

Promoted

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)