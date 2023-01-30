Veteran cricketer Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Vijay represented India in a total of 87 matches, scoring 4490 runs. The bulk of appearances for the opening batter came in the Test format, representing the national team in 61 matches, scoring 3982 runs at an average of 38.29. He also featured in 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the Indian team. In a heartwarming post on Twitter, Vijay confirmed that he is open to exploring new opportunities.

In an emotional post on social media, Vijay remembered his career from 2002 to 2018 and thanked all those who were a part of his journey. He wrote:

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, | announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket.

My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.

I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.

To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, | thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality.

To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, | will forever cherish the moments | spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me.

Lastly, | would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, | would not have been able to achieve what | have today.

| am excited to announce that | will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where | will also continue to participate in the sport that | love and challenge myself

in new and different environments. | believe that this is the next step in my journey as acricketer and | look forward to this new chapter in my life.

| wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours.

Thank you for all the memories,

Love to All - More to Life.

Vijay"

Vijay's last appearance for India cam against Australia in a Test match in 2018.

