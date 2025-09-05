India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most popular cricketers on the planet and it has been proved by a recent video that has gone viral on social media. The 38-year-old had recently visited Worli in Mumbai to offer his prayers to Lord Ganesha. However, Rohit's car was surrounded by hundreds of supporters in the area. As Rohit stepped out to acknowledge the crowd, he was met by loud cheers, with several people in the crowd chanting "Mumbaicha Raja" (King of Mumbai).

Rohit's car could barely move as it was surrounded by hundreds of fans chanting and cheering for him.

Rohit emerged from the sunroof of his car to acknowledge the crowd, waving to the fans present there.

Watch: Rohit Sharma receives massive cheer from crowd

Rohit Sharma visited Worli Mumbai today for Ganpati Bappa's darshan, where a huge crowd gathered around him. (@/Bunny_1531) pic.twitter.com/7sUAB0w77R — (@rushiii_12) September 4, 2025

Not only has Rohit been one of Indian cricket's foremost stalwarts over the last decade and beyond, he is also dear to the people of Mumbai, having represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and having also led the city's IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL titles.

Meanwhile, India star Sarfaraz Khan took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to Rohit in a unique manner.

Sarfaraz shared a fan-made reel on Instagram, which showcased some batting highlights of Rohit. He also posted four heart emojis along with his post, displaying his affection and respect for Rohit. Besides playing domestic cricket for the same state (Mumbai), Sarfaraz had broken through into the Indian Test team under Rohit's captaincy in early 2024 against England.

The reel celebrated Rohit and was made with the popular Indian song 'Yeh Vaada Raha' in the background.

Rohit has been out of cricket action for a few months, having last played in IPL 2025 for MI. He is expected to be back in India colours in October, as they tour Australia for three ODIs.

Rohit recently made headlines for reportedly impressing in the BCCI's newly-introduced bronco fitness test.