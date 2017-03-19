Mumbai Lose Permanent Status, All North Eastern States Become BCCI Voters

The COA has strictly adhered to the Lodha reforms that have been passed by the Supreme Court.

Indian cricket's one-time power centre Mumbai have lost their permanent voting status as per the new constitution of the Indian Cricket Board finalised by the Committee of Administrators (COA) appointed by the Supreme Court of India. All the North Eastern states including Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim have been granted full membership and voting rights as recommended in the Lodha Panel reforms. Uttarakhand, Telangana are also full members now. While Bihar get their voting rights back, they will only start to function after the pending cases are over.

The COA has uploaded the new Memorandum of Associations (MOA) and Rules & Regulations of BCCI which clearly state that there could only be one full member from one state.

Accordingly, 41-time Ranji champions are now an associate member of BCCI along with Baroda and Saurashtra -- the two teams from its mother state Gujarat are now associate members and will take turns to "rotate annually" to vote.

The Mumbai CA representatives although will be permitted to attend General Body meetings but can't vote.

The MOA also states that no association can have proxy system -- a clear reference to Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) which has often been known as the most corrupt along with Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Accordingly, the AGM of BCCI will have to be conducted by September 30th every year and the Apex Council will hold an election every three years.

The Apex Council will be primarily responsible for the governance of affairs in BCCI. The Apex Council shall comprise of nine members with five elected -- president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. The four others will be nominated members from -- a full member of BCCI, two players representatives -- male and female along with one representative from CAG.

The day-to-day affairs of BCCI are set to be managed by the CEO with six full time managers at his disposal.

The criteria for national selection committee remained same with chairman entitled to have a casting vote. As has been the convention, captain will attend meetings but won't have a vote.

On overseas tours, captain, vice captain and coach shall constitute selection committee as has been the norm.