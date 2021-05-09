All the foreign players and the support staff in the Mumbai Indians (MI) contingent have reached their destinations "safe and sound", Mumbai Indians said on Sunday. New Zealand internationals Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham along with fellow support staff members have landed in Auckland. The Australian contingent, along with head coach Mahela Jayawardene, had already reached Maldives earlier this week and have started their 14-day quarantine before returning back to their respective countries. Opener Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Marco Jansen have reached Johannesburg, while all-rounder Kieron Pollard has reached Trinidad safely via a charter flight.

"All foreign members of the MI contingent have reached their destinations safe & sound. Paltan, make sure you follow all safety protocols. Stay at home. Stay safe," MI said in a message on their twitter handle.





The defending champions, earlier this week, took to social media to reveal that they had booked separate charter flights to transport their players to different parts of the world.

Apart from booking charter flights, the franchise also said that they have made arrangements for their Australian players, who will be spending their 14-day in quarantine in Maldives due their government's ban on passenger flights from India until May 15.

Mumbai Indians, in their earlier post also informed that all the Indian players had also left for their homes on a separate charter flight.

The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council on Tuesday, after an emergency meeting, unanimously decided to indefinitely postpone the lucrative league after several COVID-19 cases emerged in bio-bubbles of different franchises.