Renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton is "excited and privileged" to rejoin the Indian team for a short-term contract ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Upton, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team's support staff, will join the ODI team from Wednesday's third game against the West Indies in Port of Spain. He will continue till the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Excited and privileged to be back in #TeamIndia colours, working alongside long time colleague, friend and Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Much of our journey was thanks to @rajasthanroyals," Upton said in a tweet.

Excited and privileged to be back in #TeamIndia colours, working alongside long time colleague, friend and Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Much of our journey was thanks to @rajasthanroyals https://t.co/4v38iDGWgc — Paddy Upton (@PaddyUpton1) July 26, 2022

On Tuesday, Upton was brought back to the national team set-up.

"It is a short-term arrangement for a period of four months," a senior BCCI source had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Say Hello to our Mental Conditioning Coach - Mr. Paddy Upton #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KEjpnXuC81 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2022

Upton was first roped in by former India coach Gary Kirsten, when he took charge of the senior national team in 2008 and they forged a successful partnership till 2011.

Upton, since then has been associated with various IPL teams and has worked with Dravid at Rajasthan Royals.

Promoted

It is only understandable that Dravid approached Upton for being familiar with his style of working which had worked wonders for the Indian team of the last decade. Upton, during the last IPL, was Rajasthan Royals' 'team catalyst'.

With India having a hectic itinerary going into the T20 World Cup starting with the Pakistan game in Melbourne on October 23, Dravid perhaps would have understood the need of having a man, who is known for being a motivator and also helping players cope with rigours of international cricket.