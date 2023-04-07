Though it has been more than a decade since India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, the memories of the mega event is still etched in the mind of every Indian fan. Be it India's win over Australia in the quarter-final, a victory over Pakistan in the semi-final or the eventual triumph over Sri Lanka in the finale, the fans of Indian cricket would have hardly forgotten anything. Keeping it in view, the site at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium where MS Dhoni's match-winning six landed will be used to build the 2011 World Cup victory memorial.

Dhoni, who was also the captain of India when the side won the trophy, was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday before the memorial is built.

Dhoni was also photographed at the site and was gifted a big picture of his match-winning six.

One six for the man. One billion dreams for India.

It is being reported that 5 chairs of the pavilion stand in the stadium will be removed to make the victory memorial.

Chasing a total of 275 against Sri Lanka in the final, India's Gautam Gambhir struck 97 off 122 while coming out to bat at No. 3 while Dhoni scored a 75-ball 91 as she wrapped up the chase with a six.

One of the finest cricketers to ever play the sport, MS Dhoni is a name that has been embedded in the minds of every cricket lover. As a captain, Dhoni's achievements remain unparalleled. The wicket-keeper batter led the Indian team from the front, helping them win the 2007 ICC World T20, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, setting benchmarks for future generations. As entire India celebrates the anniversary of India's ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, Dhoni's comments from the match still remain a lesson for all those aspiring to become great leaders.