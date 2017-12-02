MS Dhoni Enjoys Break From Cricket By Taking A Plunge. Literally!

Dhoni is seen wearing his skydiving gear with a parachute on his back.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a known daredevil -- on and off the field. From super-fast swanky bikes to taking out-of-the-box decisions as a captain, Dhoni's thirst for thrill seems to be unquenchable. India's star wicketkeeper took to Instagram to post a picture of him getting ready to skydive. Dhoni is seen wearing his skydiving gear with a parachute on his back. Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket, has some downtime with India playing Sri Lanka in a three-Test series.

Dhoni had recently visitied Jammu and Kashmir, where he was seen interacting with school students and budding cricketers as well. Dhoni also holds a rank of honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the territorial army and is a part of the parachute regiment.

The wicket-keeper batsman was conferred honour for his outstanding contribution in the field of sports and his commitment to the Army on various occasions. Videos and photos of Dhoni interacting with the students were uploaded on social media by the official Twitter account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Dhoni, known to be an adventure-sport enthusiast, was the Chief Guest in a match between teams of North and South Kashmir at Kunzer Cricket Ground.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Dhoni also spoke on the bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

"Government is the best judge to take a call on India-Pakistan series. Only they can decide whether we play Pakistan in the future or not. When it comes to India-Pakistan cricket, it is not just sports, but becomes much bigger than that. It is not a simple decision, but a diplomatic and a political decision.

"If the government decides, we will go and play and if they decide against it, we will play some other series," Dhoni further added.

Dhoni has now come back to New Delhi to join the Indian squad for the ODI and T20I matches against Sri Lanka starting December 10.

The Virat Kohli-led team will face Sri Lanka in the third and final Test at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi starting on Saturday. India lead the 3-match Test series 1-0.