Is MS Dhoni set to switch from his jersey number 7 to 8? His most recent post on Facebook has set the platform abuzz. The iconic number 7 jersey has been associated with the legendary captain for over two decades. Dhoni, who played for India from 2004 to 2019, donned this number on his back. Even after retiring from international cricket, the number continues to stay active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the player featuring for Chennai Super Kings.

However, on Tuesday, a post from Dhoni gave rise to massive speculation.

"Some numbers stay with you. 7 has always been one of them. But today, I'm switching to 8. You'll know why soon," wrote Dhoni in a post on Facebook.

While many fans requested Dhoni to stick to the number 7 jersey, some claimed it to be just an advertisement stunt.

Recently, South African batting legend AB de Villiers suggested that Dhoni must bat at number six or above for CSK in IPL 2026. His remarks came as the Indian player came in to bat in the lower order last season to provide late bursts.

"It's very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni," de Villiers told JioHotstar.

"I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don't see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season," he added.

The 44-year-old Dhoni is at the fag end of his career, but de Villiers feels he still has the potential to make an impact with the bat.

"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There's still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times," said the South Africa great.