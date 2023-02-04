Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha on Friday got married to star pacer Shaheen Afridi in a grand ceremony in Karachi. The occasion was graced by several Pakistan cricketers, including captain Babar Azam. After the wedding, Afridi tweeted a special note for the couple. "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them," Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Recently, the 22-year-old Shaheen shed some light on his days of rehabilitation, where he was about to quit cricket but he kept himself motivated by watching his own old videos.

"There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself 'this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself 'to push a little more' ... It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury," said Shaheen on YouTube.

The eighth edition of PSL will kick start from February 13 with Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans. Shaheen had led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title last season, playing a crucial role with both, ball and bat.

