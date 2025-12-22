Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), was all smiles as Pakistan hammered India by 191 runs in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and the Interior Minister of his country, was scheduled to present the trophy to the winning team. It turned out to be a one-sided contest after Pakistan posted a mammoth 347/8 after being sent in to bat. Sameer Minhas smashed a blistering 113-ball 172 to achieve the highest-ever individual score for Pakistan in Youth ODIs.

In response, India's batting order was blown away by Pakistan's pace trio-Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, and Abdul Subhan-who shared eight wickets between them to bowl out their opponents for 156.

Amid India's batting collapse, cameras spotted a delighted Mohsin Naqvi watching the action from the stands. The moment occurred when India were already nine down in the chase.

Mohsin Naqvi enjoying the defeat of India live pic.twitter.com/Hi53IbDsNb — Hassan Abbasian (@HassanAbbasian) December 21, 2025

After the match, Naqvi joined the Pakistan players for a victory lap and greeted fans standing behind the enclosure near the boundary line.

In September this year, Naqvi found himself at the center of a storm after India defeated Pakistan in the final of the senior men's Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The event was marked by significant geopolitical tension; although India emerged victorious, the team declined to participate in the formal trophy handover from Naqvi, leading to the silverware being held at the ACC headquarters. To date, the trophy hasn't been handed over to the Indian team.

More recently, in November 2025, Naqvi was in Doha for the Rising Stars Asia Cup final (Emerging Teams). On that occasion, he was seen celebrating on the field as he successfully presented the trophy to the Pakistan Shaheens after their thrilling Super Over victory against Bangladesh A.