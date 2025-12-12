The presence of a clutch of India stars failed to inspire Mumbai and Andhra, as they went down to Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh respectively in their Super League matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai on Friday. Mumbai had Yashasvi Jaiswal (29), Sarfaraz Khan (5), Ajinkya Rahane (9) and Shardul Thakur (0) in their line-up but folded for 131 as India pacer Mohammad Siraj took three for 17 in 3.5 overs for Hyderabad. Tanay Thyagarajan took two wickets to support Siraj.

In reply, the promising Aman Rao (52 not out, 29b) and Tanmay Agarwal (75, 40b), helped Hyderabad chase down the target in just 11.5 overs.

Hyderabad made 132 for one to register a 9-wicket win and grab four points.

Reddy's all-round show not enough

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made 25 and took a hat-trick (3/17 in 3 overs) for Andhra but Madhya Pradesh emerged a four-wicket victor in a low-scoring match.

Andhra were all out for 112 in 19.1 overs, and MP reached 113 for six in 17.3 overs, braving Reddy's burst.

The medium pacer bagged the wickets of opener Harsh Gawali, No. 3 Harpreet Singh Bhatia and No. 4 and skipper Rajat Patidar in successive balls in the third over of the innings.

MP were 14 for three then but recovered well to grab four full points on offer.

Arora's 100 in vain

Salil Arora made a sparkling 125 for Punjab, but batters fired in unison as Jharkhand scored an impressive six-wicket win.

Arora's knock (45b, 9x4, 11x6), in which the hundred came in 39 balls, helped Punjab post a solid 235 for six in 20 overs after getting reduced to 28 for two.

Arora punished Sushant Mishra, clobbering the left-arm pacer for three sixes and a four in the final over of the innings to lift Punjab to an imposing total.

The IPL scouts would certainly have noted this outing of Arora, as it came four days ahead of next week's mini auction, and who has been included in the Rs 30 lakh group.

Arora can double up as a wicketkeeper-batter but on this day Punjab skipper Prabhsimran Singh donned the big gloves.