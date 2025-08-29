Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, took to social media to share a cryptic post following his recent interview. Jahan hinted that efforts were made to 'scare' her but she claimed that she has never succumbed to pressure in the past and will not let anyone ruin her life. In her social media post, Jahan also said that she did not have any fear in 2018 as well. It was a reference to the FIR that she lodged against Shami and his family members at the Jadavpur police station where she accused them of domestic violence and the cricketer of match-fixing.

"Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota mujhe, to 2018 me hi dar jaati. Jitna chahe jor lagale mujhe darane ki, jhukane ki, barbad karne ki mai Allah ke karam se aur mazboot aur mazboot bante jaungi inshallah. (If I were to be afraid of mad dogs, I would have gotten scared in 2018 itself. Try as hard as you want to scare me, ruin me, but with Aallah's grace, I will only get stronger.)," Jahan posted on Instagram.

The social media post comes just after Shami appeared in an interview where he spoke at length about his personal life and said that he did not want to dwell in the past. When asked whether he has any regrets, he said - "Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies."

Shami and Jahan got married in 2014 but fours years later, the couple started living separately. In a divorce battle that grabbed headlines, Jahan accused the Indian cricket team star of physical and mental torture. Recently, she even called Shami a 'womaniser' and alleged that he did not take care of their daughter's education and instead, spent money on his girlfriends.