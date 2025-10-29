Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami sent another loud message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee as he produced a vintage spell to help Bengal register their second consecutive win in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Shami picked up five wickets in the second innings as Bengal defeated Gujarat by 141 runs in their Group C encounter at the Eden Gardens. After the game, the Bengal coach also echoed the public sentiment around Shami's form and fitness, while taking a swipe at the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

"Mohammed Shami doesn't need a certificate from anyone. He is a certificate in himself. He has the backing of his fans, media, and the biggest selector of them all, who is right up there (God)," Shukla said after the game, in what was seen as a direct dig at Agarkar.

Gujarat were given a target of 327 runs in the fourth innings, but were bowled out for 185, with Shami leading the charge with an outstanding spell of 5/38. Despite a valiant unbeaten 109 from Urvil Patel, the visitors fell well short of the target.

Shami had also contributed with the ball in the first innings, taking 3/44, while Shahbaz Ahmed ran through Gujarat's batting order with 6/34, giving Bengal a strong 112-run first-innings lead.

This was Shami's first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket in four years, the previous one coming during India's Test against South Africa in 2021, where he claimed 5/44.

After his stellar run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami had been sidelined for nearly a year due to injury. He made his return earlier this year in the white-ball series against England, before playing a key role in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in February, which was also his last international appearance.

Despite being overlooked for the ongoing white-ball series against Australia, Shami has made a strong statement through his domestic performances. At present, he stands joint-third among the leading wicket-takers in this Ranji Trophy season, having taken 15 wickets at an average of 10.46.

With ANI Inputs