The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continued its musical chairs process as Shaheen Shah Afridi was named Mohammad Rizwan's replacement as the new ODI captain of the team. In a statement, the PCB said that Shaheen will lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Faisalabad from November 4-8. The decision, however, has received plenty of backlash from fans and former cricketers, considering Rizwan was the captain of the team for only a year.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Islamabad attended by the national selectors, advisory board members, and head coach Mike Hesson. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir fumed at the captaincy change decision, saying Rizwan hasn't been treated fairly by the board.

"I don't think Mohammad Rizwan has been treated fairly. Rizwan was not a bad one-day captain," Amir was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

"He led Pakistan to series wins in South Africa and Australia - something even some of our biggest captains couldn't achieve. We should not have forgotten that," he added.

"Captaincy should not depend on just one good or bad series. We are all responsible for this - former cricketers and analysts included. We don't allow stability in our cricket," the veteran pacer continued.

While Amir didn't speak against Shaheen's appointment as the new skipper, he feels the pacer should have been first made the vice-captain. Gradually, he could have been promoted as the skipper.

"Captains are not made overnight; it takes two to three years to build one. But here, one bad series is enough to replace a captain. I don't think this is the right call. Rizwan is a smart captain and has that knack for leadership."

While the PCB has not cited any official reason for Rizwan's demotion, a report in PTI has claimed that Hesson's recommendation served as a "springboard" to make the change.

The 25-year-old Shaheen has played 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is for Pakistan besides also featuring in 32 Tests.

