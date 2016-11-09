Mohammad Hafeez to Undergo Tests on His Bowling Action in Australia

Mohammad Hafeez was banned last year from bowling in international cricket.

Islamabad:

Suspended Pakistan off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez is set to undergo testing on his bowling action in Australia later this month.

An International Cricket Council spokesman on Wednesday said the testing would be conducted on November 17 in Brisbane.

The Pakistan Cricket Board wanted Hafeez to undergo testing at an ICC-accredited bio-mechanical laboratory in Brisbane because if his bowling action is cleared, he could possibly join the Pakistan squad on its tour to Australia.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour Australia for three Tests and five one-day internationals, starting with the first Test at Brisbane from December 15.

Hafeez was banned last year from bowling in international cricket after he was reported for the second time in 12 months.

He was first officially reported in 2014 while bowling during the first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

After being cleared in a re-test, he was once more reported during a Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle and was subsequently banned from bowling in international cricket.

According to ICC regulations, if a player who has had a bowling action assessed and cleared is reported a second time within two years, a minimum one-year suspension is triggered.

Hafeez is expected to leave for Brisbane on November 14 and the assessment report of his test could take at least two weeks.