Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has raised questions over the appointment process of Pakistan Cricket Board chief besides the decision to reduce teams in domestic cricket. Appearing on Geo News channel, Hafeez also criticized the abolishment of the departmental and bank teams in domestic cricket saying it had left many domestic cricketers jobless and without any future. The PCB two years back abolished the role of departmental and bank teams on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who himself played a lot of domestic cricket in his days for the national airlines and other departments.

Hafeez, who recently announced his retirement from all international cricket, also questioned the selection process of PCB chairman.

He said it was time that elections were held properly to elect the Chairman of the board instead of him basically being a selected nominee of the patron in chief, the Prime Minister.

"The present process is not correct because presently the chairman PCB was elected under a selection system and the procedure for selection of PCB chairman is not right.

"The chairman PCB comes on political grounds and the chairman who comes politically does not understand cricket at all," he said.

He suggested that the chairman of the cricket board should be elected through elections. Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja is the current PCB chief.

Promoted

The 41-year old announced his retirement after appearing in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20 internationals for his country.

His last appearance for Pakistan was in the World T20 Cup in October after which he skipped the tour to Bangladesh and a home T20 series against West Indies.