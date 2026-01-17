Mirra Andreeva will head to the Australian Open on a high after sweeping past Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-1 to win the Adelaide International on Saturday in a battle of talented teenagers. The world number eight from Russia suffered an early break against the Canadian but then took the final by the throat. Andreeva rallied from 3-0 down, winning nine consecutive games before Mboko called for the doctor when trailing a set and 3-0. The number 17 came back after a seven-minute medical timeout and blood pressure check and won her first game to end the Andreeva hot streak.

But it was only a temporary reprieve as the 18-year-old Andreeva won a fourth title in her young career.

"Unfortunately, I could not be 100 percent today," said 19-year-old Mboko, who struck 29 unforced errors and lost serve five times. "But Mirra played incredible."

Andreeva, who reached the Melbourne fourth round last year, thanked her physios, who she said "taped my toes" every day.

"The physios really helped me, I also feel I've been practising, working and sweating. I've been brave in all of my matches.

"Thanks to myself for pushing in practice and changing my mentality to fight to the very last point."

Both finalists now head to Melbourne for the Australian Open starting on Sunday.

Eighth seed Andreeva begins against Croatia's Donna Vekic while Mboko faces local wildcard Emerson Jones.

In the men's final, Tomas Machac claimed the second title of his career as he outlasted France's Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)