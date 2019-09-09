 
Michael Clarke Makes Heartfelt Appeal After Getting Skin Cancer Removed

Updated: 09 September 2019 20:28 IST

Michael Clarke was diagnosed with three non-melanoma lesions in 2006.

Michael Clarke shared a picture on Instagram. © Instagram

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who was diagnosed with three non-melanoma lesions in 2006, got a skin cancer removed from his forehead recently. Michael Clarke shared a picture on Instagram after the surgery which shows stitches on his forehead. Through the picture, Michael Clarke appealed youngsters to take care of the skin and protect it from the sun. "Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun," the 38-year-old captioned his picture.

Australian swimmer Grant Hackett and Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad were among many to comment on Clarke's Instagram post.

"You have made me book an appointment bro! @michaelclarkeofficial," Hackett wrote.

While Shahzad wrote, "Legend".

According to a report in 7news.com.au, after being diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006, Clarke has been an ambassador for the Cancer Council since 2010.

Clarke replaced Ricky Ponting as Australia's captain in 2011. He was Australia's 43rd Test captain and fourth-highest Test run-scorer.

Clarke made 115 Tests, 245 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 34 Twenty20 International (T20I) appearances in his 12-year-long international career.

He retired from international cricket after the Ashes series in 2015.

Two months ago, former Australia Test captain Ian Chappell had revealed that he is battling skin cancer.

Topics mentioned in this article Michael Clarke Michael Clarke Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Michael Clarke was diagnosed with three non-melanoma lesions in 2006
  • Clarke has been an ambassador for the Cancer Council since 2010
  • Clarke replaced Ricky Ponting as Australia's captain in 2011
