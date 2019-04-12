Mumbai Indians will lock horns with struggling Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's first IPL 2019 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, having won their last three matches, are third on the table with 8 points. Rajasthan Royals, seventh on the table, are still looking for only their second win of the season. Home skipper Rohit Sharma's expected return from injury will be in focus. In Rohit's absence, stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard ensured MI continue their good run as his whirlwind 83-run knock helped the side script a three-wicket win in a humdinger on Wednesday. Rohit's inclusion will not only put to rest any doubts about his fitness but also boost the Mumbai's batting line-up, which also comprises Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and ever-reliable Surya Kumar Yadav. RR's batting line-up, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the Mumbai bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan Royals pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni along with Shreyas Gopal and leggie Riyan Parag would have to deliver for their skipper if they have to stay alive and make it to the Playoffs.

When is the MI vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played on April 13, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the MI vs RR IPL 2019 match be played?

The MI vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played at the Wankhede, Mumbai.

What time does the MI vs RR IPL 2019 match begin?

The MI vs RR IPL 2019 match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs RR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs RR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)