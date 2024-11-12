New Zealand all-rounder Melie Kerr was awarded the ICC Women's Player of the Month on Tuesday for her exceptional performance in the month of October. She was honoured with both the Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament awards. Kerr later continued her form during New Zealand's tour of India. This marked the second time the Kiwi all-rounder has won the award, having previously claimed it in February 2022.

"It's an honour to receive this award as there are so many world-class cricketers around the world who are also deserving of this. For me, it's a special month with the World Cup win and something that means so much to myself, the team, coaches along the way, NZ and my family. Without these people I wouldn't be able to do what I am doing," said Melie Kerr as quoted by the ICC.

The 24-year-old was named Player of the Match in the final at the T20 World Cup after scoring a crucial 43 and taking three wickets, leading New Zealand to their World Cup victory, her heroics throughout the tournament were vital for New Zealand.

She picked up 15 wickets, setting a tournament record for most wickets in a single edition, and also combined with the bat scoring 135 runs in of her six appearances making her the Player of the Tournament.

Kerr continued her form after the World Cup as New Zealand went straight to India for a three-match ODI series. Playing just a solitary game in the Indian sub-continent she left a strong mark picking up a four-wicket haul and scoring an unbeaten 25 of 23 balls with the bat.

In total, Kerr scored 160 runs and picked up 19 wickets from just seven appearances in the month of October making her the ICC Women's Player of the Month.

