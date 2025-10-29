A teenage Melbourne cricketer is fighting for his life after being struck by a ball before a T20 match. According to The Australian, the incident happened on Tuesday evening at the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, Melbourne. The 17-year-old cricketer was warming up in the nets when he was hit by a ball. The boy was rushed to Monash Medical Centre in critical condition after Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance and Advanced Life paramedics treated him. According to the report, the cricketer is on life support in hospital. His family is with him. "Currently, our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Ringwood and District Cricket Association president Michael Finn told 7News. "We're committed to providing whatever support is needed for the clubs and officials involved."

A witness told the Herald Sun: "Someone ran and grabbed a defib, and an ambulance was there within maybe five or six minutes. Then there were fire brigade and police flying in left, right, and centre."

"Everyone was just stunned, not really knowing what was happening or how serious it was, because at first it seemed like someone had been hit in the head."

"When they called for the defibrillator, it was like ... this is much more serious. There were players from both teams who knew the boy, so both teams were concerned."

In 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was killed when he was struck in the neck by a ball during a Sheffield Shield game between NSW and South Australia.

Australian team doctor Peter Brukner told News Corp the condition that caused Hughes's death was "incredibly rare" and had happened only once before with a cricket ball.