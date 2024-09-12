Recently, Bangladesh registered one of their most memorable series wins in their cricket history as they clean sweeped Pakistan in a two-Test contest. The 10-wicket victory in the first match marked Bangladesh's maiden Test win over Pakistan. A repeat of that performance in the second Test solidified a historic achievement for the team. This series victory is also Bangladesh's first Test series win (of two matches or more) against a team other than Zimbabwe and the West Indies, according to the ICC.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the star of the show as he took 10 wickets in the series. He was named Player Of The Series for his show.

"I'm really happy. This is the first time I won the Man of the Series award overseas. So I'm really happy. (Batting at number 8) It's a tough job. And batting at number 8, so it will be very tough, but I'm just trying to start rotating and support the batsman. Like, um, I got a partnership with Mushi and Litton," Mehidy Hasan Miraz said after the match.

"I really enjoy myself batting with them. (Five-wicket haul) Definitely. Uh, I'm really happy because, you know, you're here; it's been difficult to bowl on this pitch. Uh, I got five wickets, so it's a good moment for me and hopeful. In Sha Allah next. I'll try to do better. (Missing out the World Cup squad) Yeah, I didn't play the World Cup at that time. I go back home, and I also have five months in our hands."

Later, he dedicated the award to the family of a rickshaw puller who died during a recent anti-discrimination protest in Bangladesh.

"This is the first time I have won the Player of the Series Award on an overseas tour. You all know that recently there's been trouble in our country. I want to dedicate this Man of the Series Award to the people who were martyred during the anti-discrimination student protest. There was one rickshaw puller who was injured and later on died. I want to gift this award to them," he said.

Miraz has now fulfilled his promise by hading over Pakistan series' prize money to the family of the rickshaw puller.