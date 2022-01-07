Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Cricket Association Shuts Office For Three Days After Staff Members Test Positive
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after 15 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
MCA was on Friday forced to shut for three days due to Covid case in office.© AFP
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after 15 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. "The staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today," an MCA source told. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the number of deaths climbing to 16,388.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.