Marnus Labuschagne became the subject of several jokes and memes after a hilarious incident involving the Australia batter during Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India at The Oval on Friday. Labuschagne was resting on a chair inside the Australia dressing room at the start of their second innings and the camera showed that he fell asleep after some time. However, his sleep was disturbed by David Warner's dismissal and because he was the next batter, he quickly got ready and rushed to the field. The incident went viral on social media and resulted in a number of hilarious memes with many social media users coming up with some interesting comments.

Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final here on Friday.

At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively.

Resuming on overnight 151 for five, India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval.

However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 69.4 overs.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Australia while there were two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green.

(With PTI inputs)