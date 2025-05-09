Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but will continue to play for and lead India in the One-Day format. In ODI cricket, Rohit is fresh off leading India to their third Champions Trophy crown. However, Rohit has also suffered his fair share of criticism for inconsistent performances with the bat. The 37-year-old has gone through rough patches, particularly in Test cricket and in the IPL. Now, in an interview, Rohit has labelled some criticism against him as "unnecessary".

"Criticism is a part of a sportsperson's life. Criticism is necessary and important. But what I'm against is unnecessary criticism. I don't like it," said Rohit, speaking in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar.

"There were a lot of things said about me. But I don't pay attention to any of it, and it doesn't affect me," Rohit said.

Rohit stated that he was unnecessarily criticised for supposedly having a weakness against left-arm pacers. However, he chose to focus on his performance instead of retorting to the critics.

"So many things have been said about me - like I can't play left-arm fast bowlers, and many other things - but now, I don't pay attention to it anymore. Now, if you go and defend it, a lot of things might go wrong. And you will be losing out on time, and time is precious. My work is to attack," Rohit explained.

Rohit is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day batters, having amassed over 11,000 runs in ODI cricket, over 4,000 runs in Test cricket and is also India's highest-ever run-scorer in T20I cricket.

Rohit's retirement from Test cricket ahead of India's tour of England in June has left a big hole to fill, as to who will take over his spot as captain. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shubman Gill appear to be the favourites.