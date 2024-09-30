Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood expressed his frustration over the home defeats to Bangladesh but stressed the need to remain "optimistic" during these "tough times" as the team prepares to make a comeback in the three-match series against England in October. Masood said the England series was important for not only Pakistan cricket but the players as well. "The series is crucial for us to regain the confidence of our fans and supporters of Pakistan cricket. It is frustrating the way we have performed in recent times but our preparations for the England tests are on track," he told a media conference on Monday.

Pakistan had suffered a shock 0-2 series loss to Bangladesh at home last month.

“It was very disappointing to lose the way we did but we have to keep faith in the players and pass on the message about continuity and security. But yes hopefully they will come good against England," he said.

“We are at a critical juncture as a team and we have to remain optimistic. The losses hurt, but it's important to support the team, especially during tough times." The Pakistan captain emphasized that building a strong Test team takes time and requires backing players.

“It's easy to make changes after a loss, but if we want to move forward, we must support our players,” he said.

Masood noted that the team has reflected on recent performances and recognized the need for top fitness and mental readiness, especially with the Champions Trophy approaching.

He said England would be a formidable opponent, having won in Pakistan two years ago and being familiar with the conditions.

Regarding his own form, Shan expressed frustration at leading the team through defeats, stating that as captain, he always wants to contribute on the field.

“Accountability is for everyone in the Pakistan team,” he added.

Masood also said that selectors had announced the squad only for the first Test, as some players were returning from injuries and would be assessed during the match in Multan, starting October 7.

"For now, we've built the squad for one Test, considering the players' fitness levels. Meanwhile, If required, Zahid Mahmood would be brought into the squad," he explained.

Pakistan squad for first Test against England: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mehmood.