Star India batter Virat Kohli has reached the United Kingdom ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, which will take place from June 7 onwards. India will be aiming to clinch the ICC World Test Championship as they lock horns with Aussies from June 7 onwards at The Oval. Virat will no doubt be one of India's key players in the quest for the country's first big ICC title since 2013. Virat took to Instagram to share a picture from London on his story. "London Mornings," said the caption of Virat's story.

After 2021 and the first half of 2022 which went against Virat's gigantic standards, the star batter started his redemption arc from Asia Cup 2022. Virat took a break of more than a month from the sport before the tournament. In the tournament, he scored his much-anticipated 71st century after over three years. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer. He scored 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92.00 in five games, with a century and two fifties.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later that year, Virat pulled off an innings of a lifetime, scoring 82* against Pakistan in a tense run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer, scoring 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 136.41. He scored four fifties, with best score of 82*.

Kohli started off the year 2023 with an ODI century against Sri Lanka. He continued his brilliant performances in big events, being the second-highest run-scorer, and highest-run scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In four matches, he scored 297 runs at an average of 49.50, with best score of 186.

Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Advertisement

In international cricket in 2022, he has scored 724 runs so far in 13 matches, 15 innings at an average of 51.71. He has scored three centuries and a half-century, with the best score of 186.

Since his return to the sport at Asia Cup 2022, Virat has scored 1,596 runs in 38 innings, with five centuries and eight fifties. His runs have come at an average of 53.20.

The Indian squad for the WTC final:

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.