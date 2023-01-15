Lazio recovered from the early exit of injured captain Ciro Immobile to post a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday. Mattia Zaccagni opened the scoring before the break by converting a penalty awarded after Sassuolo defender Jeremy Toljan handled the ball at a corner. Felipe Anderson added a second deep into injury time with Lazio, in fifth, moving three points behind third-placed Juventus and Inter Milan, and four adrift of champions AC Milan.

Maurizio Sarri's side took advantage of second-placed AC Milan's 2-2 draw at Lecce, with Juventus on Friday crushed 5-1 by Napoli, who are top of the standings with a healthy nine-point advantage.

Lazio host AC Milan next weekend, with Immobile now in doubt after being substituted early on due to discomfort in his right thigh.

It is a fresh blow for the 32-year-old striker, who has already missed several games this season with a left thigh problem.

Sassuolo remain mired in the depths, dropped to 17th after this sixth defeat in seven matches.

Angolan forward M'Bala Nzola's ninth goal of the season earned Spezia a 1-0 win at Torino, extending their unbeaten run to five games and edging them away from the drop zone.

Udinese are winless in 10 matches following a 2-1 home defeat by Bologna.

Sixth-placed Atalanta and Roma, just behind the Bergamo side but equal on points, are both in action later on Sunday against Salernitana and Fiorentina respectively.

